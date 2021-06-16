Aldi targets 20 Scottish locations to open new stores
Aldi is on the "lookout" for 20 Scottish locations for new stores, the discount supermarket has said.
It is targeting freehold town-centre, or edge-of-town centre, sites so it can "meet the demand of customers".
Many of the areas are in and around Glasgow, including Cathcart and Battlefield. The list also includes Largs, Stonehaven and Peebles.
Currently the retailer has 96 shops in Scotland with a further four due to open before the end of 2021.
Aldi UK's Ciaran Aldridge said: "We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand."
He added that the retailer was "keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country".
What towns are Aldi looking at?
- Battlefield
- Bishopbriggs
- Cathcart
- Clarkston
- Darnley
- Dingwall
- Dumbarton
- Dunblane
- Edinburgh
- Gourock
- Helensburgh
- Largs
- Maryhill
- Peebles
- Port Dundas/Springburn
- Shotts
- South Ayr
- Stepps/Moodiesburn
- Stonehaven
- Tannochside/Uddingston