Scottish Enterprise names Adrian Gillespie as new chief
- Published
Scottish Enterprise has appointed a new chief executive.
Adrian Gillespie is leaving his role as chief commercial officer at the University of Strathclyde to take up the post on 1 September.
He will be paid £180,000 a year as head of the Scottish government's lead agency on the economy.
At Strathclyde, Mr Gillespie has overseen major economic development projects, such as the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.
Before joining the university four years ago, he spent 16 years at Scottish Enterprise, where he held leadership posts in the technology and energy sectors.
He later led the agency's drive to support high-growth companies, innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure development.
'Fresh perspective'
Reacting to the appointment, Scottish Enterprise chairman Lord Smith of Kelvin said Mr Gillespie would bring "a strong mix of skills and fresh perspective at a critical point in Scotland's economic recovery".
Mr Gillespie's predecessor, Steve Dunlop, announced last October that he was leaving Scottish Enterprise after less than three years in the role.
He said at the time: "Throughout my career I've always prided myself on knowing when the time is right to move on and let new and fresh perspectives come to the fore. Now is that time."
Under Mr Dunlop's watch, the agency announced a major change in its role.
It shifted from focusing on supporting high-growth companies to a broader role in helping to create quality jobs, with security and wellbeing a priority, and also to tackle inequalities.