Scottish entrepreneur buys uninhabited Linga island
- Published
A remote and uninhabited island in Shetland has been bought by a Scottish entrepreneur.
John Scott, who built up one of Europe's biggest pallet-making firms, paid an undisclosed amount for Linga.
It is understood the 64-acre island had been marketed at offers of £250,000.
His Fife-based company Scott Group said Mr Scott, who now lives in Monaco, intended to "develop the island to recreate the crofting land", in keeping with the previous owner's plans.
His plans include restoring two existing buildings and adding a third new cottage at the south end of the island, subject to planning permission.
The project will use "renewable energy and eco-friendly solutions".
Shetland-based Richard Gibson Architects were brought in by the previous owner to draw up plans for an "eco-tourism development" on Linga.
The plans included a new all-purpose shed and pier, renewable energy systems for the island's buildings, a tree plantation and a new freshwater fishing loch.
John Scott started in business at the age of 18, taking over a small timber operation in Stirlingshire after the death of his father just over 30 years ago.
He went on to form Dunfermline-based Scott Group, which is now a major pallet supplier to Europe's industrial markets.
Mr Scott, who is a founding member of the Monaco Whisky and Spirits Club, said he was "delighted" to be the new owner of Linga, which reportedly has remained uninhabited since 1934.