From one Acorn, can 20,000 jobs grow?

• From the same base, a new industry is envisioned which would see oil and gas burned to electrolyse water and create hydrogen. That has many uses as energy, most effectively and efficiently for industry and heavy transport and possibly for heating buildings. But creating so-called 'blue hydrogen' from oil and gas is really not liked by climate change campaigners at all. Especially when 'green hydrogen' is seen as an attractive alternative as it can be created by use of renewable power.