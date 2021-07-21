Covid in Scotland: Sales 'closer' to pre-pandemic levels
Scottish shop sales edged closer to pre-pandemic levels last month, according to industry figures.
The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) reported that total sales in June were 3% lower than the same month in 2019.
Food sales were 5.5% up, while non-food was down by 10.1%.
The SRC said it was the best monthly performance since the start of the pandemic but warned Covid continued "to cast a shadow", with weak footfall as one negative factor.
It reported recently that shopper numbers were down by nearly 5% from May, and by 29.9% on the same period two years ago.
The latest figures do not cover this week's move to level zero, which has further eased restrictions facing businesses.
SRC director David Lonsdale said retailers had "eked out" a further modest improvement in June, the second full month since all shops were permitted to reopen.
He said: "The European championships gave a fillip to sales of televisions as well as food and drink, and fashion categories did slightly better than of late, driven by the return of some aspects of socialising."
However, he added that a lack of foreign holidays, larger gatherings and occasions such as weddings, as well as no return to work, continued to "hold back" sales of formal wear, holiday-related beachwear and impulse buys such as beauty products.
'Pandemic isn't over'
KPMG's UK head of retail, Paul Martin, warned that "the pandemic isn't over" for retailers, with shops still contending with restrictions and the absence of many traditional drivers of summer footfall, such as holidays abroad.
He added: "While the picture improved slightly, the widening gap between food and non-food sales shows many consumers continued to choose home over the high street in June.
"But, in this climate, incremental successes must be welcomed, and this week's nationwide drop to level zero could push retail sales into growth mode.
"If this happens, we will enter a new phase of the sector's recovery from Covid-19."