Ascensos to create 100 call centre jobs in Stranraer
Call centre operator Ascensos has announced plans to create 100 jobs in Stranraer over the next three months.
The Motherwell-based firm is to open a "community-focused" hub in the town as part of a £1m investment.
Ascensos said the move was part of a drive to "bring high-quality digital jobs to rural communities", with staff working mainly from home.
A recruitment base will be located in Dumfries and Galloway College's Stranraer campus from this week.
The customer services outsourcing firm, which works with brands such as B&Q, KFC and Peloton, is planning five more Ascensos Local hubs in the UK over the next 12 months.
Chief executive John Devlin predicted that the local economic impact of the new jobs in Stranraer would be "incredibly positive".
He said: "We know a lack of job prospects for young people in the area is a real concern, and we are setting out to change that.
"The new jobs we are creating will offer a variety of opportunities, and not just for young people.
"The massive shift we've seen towards working from home over the last 18 months opens up opportunities for creating jobs in different ways and in many different locations."
Community groups in Stranraer welcomed the announcement.
Romano Petrucci, chairman of Stranraer Development Trust, said it was "the most fantastic boost to Stranraer".
"Stranraer, like so many places, has taken a real knock over this past 18 months," he said.
"The creation of so many new jobs by a company with a clear track record of success, and a culture that is committed to supporting the local community, is the kind of news that many towns could only dream about."
Ascensos Local's Stranraer hub will be based at South Strand Street and will be operational from September.