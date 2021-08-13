Grand seaside hotel in Rothesay goes into administration
Scotland's first ever hydropathic hotel has gone into administration.
The Glenburn Hotel on the Isle of Bute opened in 1892 and overlooks the town of Rothesay.
The 121-room hotel has been closed since November last year because of the pandemic with staff initially being placed on furlough.
However, "unsustainable cash-flow problems" means the hotel has now been placed into administration and put up for sale.
It is thought about 30 hotel staff are affected but administrators are still finalising numbers.
'Long history'
The hotel was one of a number opened in the late 1800s that offered hydrotherapy, this is where hot and cold water is used for a range of body treatments in hot tubs and plunge baths.
The Glenburn was extensively refurbished in 2016 and used to have regular trade with package holiday businesses.
Joint administrator Stuart Robb, a partner with FRP Advisory, said: "The Glenburn Hotel is a landmark hotel with a long history stretching back to its opening as a grand seaside hotel in 1892.
"Unfortunately, having explored all its options, the hotel was unable to survive the significant fall in revenue caused by the pandemic whilst still having to meet significant maintenance and running costs.
"We will now focus our efforts on assisting employees, many of whom have worked at the hotel for many years, to submit their claims for redundancy and other sums due to them whilst preparing to market and sell the hotel."