SP Energy announces new green jobs to 'transform' power network
- Published
Power company SP Energy Networks has launched a recruitment drive for 135 "green jobs" to help transform the electricity network.
The company said the jobs would work to enhance the network and enable the "rapid uptake" of renewables and low-carbon technology.
They will be based in central and southern Scotland.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the jobs, along with a new green academy.
The New Green Jobs Workforce Academy, unveiled by the first minister at SP Energy's Cumbernauld training centre, is designed to help people find green jobs and learn new skills.
Ms Sturgeon said: "To help tackle climate change Scotland is already investing in green skills and attracting new green job opportunities.
"It is great to see Scottish Power creating 135 new green jobs in Scotland and I would encourage other employers to follow their lead.
"The academy's career advisers stand ready to support individuals interested in these jobs access the right training to help their career progress."
'Greener future'
A total of 152 green jobs were announced by the company, with some based outside Scotland.
They will be in engineering, construction, sustainability, analysis, safety and environmental planning.
Frank Mitchell, chief executive of SP Energy Networks, said: "With less than 100 days to go to COP26 in Glasgow, we're bringing truly green jobs to Scotland to support the country with its ambitions to be net-zero by 2045.
"These roles offer a variety of career opportunities in a company that is committed to net-zero and is investing millions of pounds every single day to help bring about a cleaner, greener future."