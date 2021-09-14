Energy customers hit by collapse of People's Energy and Utility Point
- Published
Customers have been advised not to panic after two energy suppliers announced they were to cease trading.
One of the firms is Midlothian-based People's Energy, which supplies gas and electricity to about 350,000 homes and 1,000 businesses.
The other is Dorset-based Utility Point, which has 220,000 domestic customers.
National advice service Advice Direct Scotland said energy supplies would continue for those affected.
It also said customers would not lose any money owed to them.
'Inconvenience and disruption'
Consumers have also been advised not to immediately switch to a new supplier as a new company will be chosen by regulator Ofgem.
People's Energy was formed in 2017 by an East Lothian couple following a crowdfunding campaign.
The firm promised to return profits to its customers in a more transparent, ethical way of working.
In a statement on its website, People's Energy said: "We are truly sad that we weren't able to make this community-focused approach to energy supply work.
"Thank you to those of you who supported our mission from early on. We are very sorry about the inconvenience and disruption this will cause our customers."