Amazon to create dozens of skilled jobs in Scotland
- Published
Amazon has announced plans to create dozens of skilled jobs in Scotland.
The online retail giant said "the vast majority" of 100 roles being advertised are new tech and corporate positions.
They include software developers, machine learning specialists and applied sciences and product managers.
Most of the posts will be based at Amazon's development centre in Edinburgh. The company currently employs more than 2,500 people in Scotland.
Its bases include fulfilment centres in Dunfermline and Gourock, and delivery stations in Edinburgh, Dundee, Bathgate, Aberdeen, Baillieston and Motherwell.
Graeme Smith, managing director of Amazon Development Centre Scotland, said: "These highly skilled jobs join our incredibly talented teams in Scotland and provide exciting opportunities for those who want to be at the cutting edge of global technology."