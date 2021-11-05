Scottish industrialist Lord Macfarlane dies aged 95
One of Scotland's leading 20th Century industrialists, Lord Macfarlane of Bearsden, has died at the age of 95.
Lord Macfarlane, who was affectionately known by many as "Lord Mac", sat on the boards of many top companies during a long and varied career.
He was chairman of Guinness in the late 1980s and later became an honorary life president of spirits giant Diageo.
Diageo's chief executive described him as "a towering figure in Scottish business and society".
Lord Macfarlane started up in office stationery in 1949, using his army gratuity to found the business.
By 1980, he had moved into packaging. The Macfarlane Group, which he chaired until the late-1990s, went on to become the UK's biggest packaging distribution business. He remained a shareholder until his death.
He was a member of the CBI Scotland council from 1975 to 1981 and a board member of the Scottish Development Agency from 1979 until 1987.
Born Norman Somerville Macfarlane in Glasgow, he received a knighthood in 1983, before being created a life peer in 1991. He retired from the House of Lords in 2016.
Lord Macfarlane was also a keen patron of the arts and sport.
In the early 2000s, he chaired an appeal to fund a major refurbishment of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow's west end. The appeal raised nearly £13m towards the overall cost.
He was also a member of the Royal Fine Art Commission for Scotland from 1980 to 1982.
'Exceptional contribution'
Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes said: "Lord Macfarlane was a towering figure in Scottish business and society, making an exceptional contribution throughout his remarkable career and life.
"He played a crucial role in laying the foundations for the success of Diageo today and was an inspirational leader across our whole industry.
"He was also a wonderful supporter of the cultural life of Scotland through his patronage of the arts and sport.
"Most of all Lord Macfarlane was held in the highest regard and affection by everyone who had the good fortune to work with him and to meet him, and he will be remembered with great fondness."
'Inspirational leader'
Macfarlane Group chairman Stuart Paterson said: "I know I speak for everyone across Macfarlane Group who ever met 'Lord Mac', as he was invariably known, when I say that we are deeply upset by his passing.
"He was an inspirational leader, an astute businessman and a strongly supportive shareholder.
"He made countless friends, both across the packaging industry and within the company, during his time at the helm of Macfarlane Group and I know he will be dearly missed.
"The thoughts of everyone within the group are with Lady Macfarlane and the members of the Macfarlane family at this time."