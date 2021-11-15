Nearly 100 jobs lost as Wishaw-based contractor collapses
Nearly 100 jobs have been lost following the collapse of a mechanical and electrical contractor in Wishaw.
Administrators were called in to Weir & McQuiston after the company suffered "unsustainable cash flow problems".
They cited in part the impact of the pandemic lockdown on construction activity, as well as labour and materials shortages.
Founded in 1976, the family-owned firm provided services for the commercial, industrial and residential sectors.
Projects included offices, churches, hotels, retail businesses and sports centres.
'Excellent reputation'
Administrators from Azets said the business had ceased trading with immediate effect, with 93 redundancies.
The business had expanded rapidly in recent years and diversified into new markets, including the fast-growing renewables sector. Staffing peaked at more than 200 in 2019.
Joint administrator and head of restructuring with Azets, Blair Milne said: "Weir & McQuiston was one of Scotland's leading mechanical and electrical contracting firms with a quality client base and an excellent reputation across the construction industry.
"The directors did everything possible to keep the business trading, however, the scale of cash flow problems and the impact of the lockdown left them with no alternative other than to cease trading and place the company into administration.
"We will now focus on realising as much value from the assets as possible for the creditors and would ask interested parties to contact our Glasgow office as soon as possible."