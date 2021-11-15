Plans confirmed for 750-home Ayrshire development
Construction work is due to start next year on more than 750 homes at a development in South Ayrshire.
The announcement by Swan Group came after the developer completed the purchase of land at Corton.
Swan, which said it already had full planning permission for the project, also secured funding for infrastructure works around the 146-acre site.
They include roads within the development and a new roundabout linking the site to the A77.
Swan said the Corton project would include affordable housing, communal outdoor spaces, shops and food outlets.
Managing director Phil McGinlay said: "Having secured the required funding, we are ready to start the infrastructure works needed to support this new community.
"We're especially excited to announce our consideration to plan one of the area's first vehicle charging stations, to support the growing use of electric vehicles, vital in reducing the level of engine fumes for the people who will be living in Corton."
Swan plans to start work on the infrastructure in the first quarter of next year.