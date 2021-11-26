Former ambassador to lead Scotch whisky body
A former British ambassador to Argentina has been appointed to lead the Scotch Whisky Association.
Mark Kent will succeed Karen Betts as chief executive of the industry lobby group in January.
Ms Betts, who is taking on a new role as head of the Food and Drink Federation, was the first woman to lead the SWA.
Mr Kent will join the body after more than three decades with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
Before serving as ambassador to Argentina for five years until June, he served as ambassador to Thailand and Vietnam.
He also had roles at British embassies in Mexico City, Brasilia and the UK's representation to the European Union.
Mr Kent said: "I am delighted to have been appointed as CEO of the Scotch Whisky Association.
"After a challenging period, I'm looking forward to helping the industry to unleash its full potential and enable people across the globe to discover and enjoy our premium and iconic product."
SWA Council chairman Scott McCroskie said: "We look forward to working with Mark as the industry looks to make new ground in key growth markets and build a sustainable future for the industry by continuing our push towards net-zero."