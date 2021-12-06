Tesco distribution centre workers back pre-Christmas strike
Workers at Tesco's main Scottish distribution centre have backed strike action in the run-up to Christmas in a dispute over pay.
The Unite union said about 200 staff would walk out from the Livingston depot on 20 December and not return before Christmas.
Workers who are set to take strike action include warehouse staff and HGV drivers.
The depot provides stock to all Tesco stores across Scotland.
Tesco said it had contingency plans in place "to help mitigate any impacts".
The vote by staff at Livingston came after workers at several other Tesco sites in the UK backed strike action ahead of Christmas.
The supermarket has offered a 4% pay rise, which Unite said amounted to a "real terms pay cut" due to inflation.
Unite regional officer Willie Thomson said: "It's time Tesco rewarded its exceptionally hard working and loyal workforce in distribution.
"The workers have kept us fed throughout this pandemic and after contributing to the exceptional profits of Tesco they fully deserve a significant pay rise.
"Tesco needs to put its customers and workforce first, settle this dispute or risk shortages over the festive period."
'Disappointed'
A Tesco spokeswoman said: "Our distribution colleagues have worked tirelessly through the pandemic in order to keep products moving for customers. The pay offer we have made is a fair recognition of this," she said.
"We welcome the decision by our colleagues at the sites who have voted against industrial action.
"We are disappointed that some have voted to proceed, and we have contingency plans in place to help mitigate any impacts."