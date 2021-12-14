Stagecoach and National Express agree to merge
- Published
Rival bus groups Stagecoach and National Express have agreed to merge.
The deal, which involves an all-share takeover by National Express, comes after talks between the transport giants were revealed in September.
It will create a combined firm worth about £1.9bn, with a fleet of about 40,000 vehicles and a workforce of about 70,000.
Under the deal, National Express shareholders would own about 75% of the combined group and Stagecoach 25%.
The proposal, which will be voted on by shareholders, values Perth-based Stagecoach at about £437m.
About 50 jobs are expected to be cut from the head offices, IT and corporate departments of the two firms, under plans to slash annual costs by at least £45m following the merger.
But the companies stressed there would be no job losses among drivers, or depot closures, as a result of the deal.
The deal would see Stagecoach sell off its Megabus UK and Falcon South-West coach service operations, as well as its 35% stake in Scottish Citylink bus services.
Stagecoach chairman Ray O'Toole will become chairman of the merged group, while National Express chief executive Ignacio Garat will keep the same role at the merged firm.
The merger comes as both firms have been hit hard by the pandemic, with passenger numbers slumping due to lockdowns, remote working and a switch away from public transport.
Government support to help transport firms through the crisis is also due to end soon.
It follows a previous attempt at a merger in 2009, when National Express rejected a £1.7bn merger deal put forward by Stagecoach.
Stagecoach chief executive Martin Griffiths said: "This is an exciting opportunity to bring together two of the UK's iconic transport brands to create a strong, diverse business that is well-placed to grow the market for greener and smarter public transport for the benefit of all stakeholders."
National Express has bus and coach networks across the UK and Spain, while it also runs school bus services in America and a rail franchise in Germany.
Stagecoach is UK-focused and is Britain's biggest bus and coach operator.
The companies said they expected the deal to be completed around the end of next year.