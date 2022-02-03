Glasgow Airport unveils plans for 15MW solar farm
Plans have been unveiled for a large solar farm at Glasgow Airport.
The airport's owners said the 30-acre site would generate enough power for the airport campus and neighbouring businesses.
The 15MW project is expected to be operational by summer 2023, subject to planning approval.
It is understood that the site will be based on land owned by AGS which lies just outside the airport's perimeter fence.
If the project is given the green light, it would become the largest solar farm at a Scottish airport.
Last year, Edinburgh Airport announced plans to build an 11-acre solar farm next to its runway.
Net zero target
AGS, which also owns Aberdeen and Southampton airports, said the Glasgow solar farm was part of its ongoing commitment to decarbonise its infrastructure and achieve net zero by the mid-2030s.
Chief executive Derek Provan said: "All of our electricity is already purchased from 100% renewable sources and has been since 2018.
"However, the creation of the solar farm at Glasgow Airport will allow us to become self-sustaining by generating enough clean energy for both the airport and our neighbours."
Reacting to the news, Friends of the Earth Scotland director Dr Richard Dixon said: "Of course there should be solar panels at Glasgow Airport, and this should just be the first of several phases of solar energy development within the airport boundaries.
"But this is just a drop in the ocean compared to the aviation industry's total contribution to climate change.
"Glasgow Airport, like other big polluters, must not be allowed to get away with reducing their local impact on the ground while ignoring the many times bigger contribution that flying from the airport makes to changing the climate."