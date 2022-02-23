Lifeline flights between Wick and Aberdeen to be reinstated
Lifeline flights linking Wick John O'Groats Airport and Aberdeen are to be reinstated.
Services were withdrawn in 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the airlines industry.
Highland Council and Transport Scotland have announced that a three-year contract to run the year-round service has been awarded to Eastern Airways.
A phased introduction of flights will start on 11 April, followed by the full service from 25 April.
The service will operate under a public service obligation (PSO), which involves government subsidies and requires the airline to provide a set level of services.
Eastern Airways said the full service would offer 24 flights a week.
Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson said it was "terrific" news not just for Caithness but for the whole Highlands.
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the contract would see the restoration of important connectivity.
Journey time by road from Wick to Aberdeen is more than four hours, but flights take about 35 minutes.