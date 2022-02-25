Ukraine invasion: Economic war declared

In the year to last September, British imports from Russia included £2.6bn worth of refined oil, £1bn of crude oil and £600,000 of natural gas - HMRC figures break that down for Scotland for 2019: £367m worth of imports, of which £280m was oil and gas. The return flow included £50m of power generating equipment and £21m of whisky, totalling £194m worth of Scottish exports. One element that has gone was the Russian coal for Longannet power station.