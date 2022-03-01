Jobs lost after seafood producer Dawnfresh collapses
Two hundred jobs are being lost in South Lanarkshire following the collapse of seafood producer and processor Dawnfresh.
Administrators at FRP were called in after the business struggled with rising costs and cash-flow problems.
Its Uddingston processing plant, which had already been earmarked for closure later this year, will shut immediately, resulting in 200 redundancies.
Nearly 80 staff are being retained to assist with the winding-up process.
However, the administrators said they had secured the sale of Dawnfresh's Arbroath facility to Lossie Seafoods - a subsidiary of Associated Seafoods. The deal includes the transfer of all 249 staff to the new owners.
'Serious financial problems'
Meanwhile, Dawnfresh subsidiary Dawnfresh Farming has been put up for sale and continues to trade.
Founded in 1973, the business operates seven fish farms across Northern Ireland and Scotland.
The company supplies retail, wholesale, food service and export market clients. Its branded products include RR Spink & Sons and Loch Etive.
FRP partner Callum Carmichael said: "Dawnfresh is a high profile and highly regarded seafood business with a long tradition of supplying innovative products to a blue-chip customer base.
"Unfortunately, the business has been unable to overcome very serious financial problems at the Uddingston facility, but we are pleased to have secured a prompt sale of the Arbroath facility in a deal that will also preserve substantial employment in the town.
"Our focus is now on finding a buyer for the farming business whilst also realising as much value as possible from the other assets for the benefit of creditors."