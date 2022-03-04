Food maker Bakkavor Salads to create 295 jobs in Bo'ness
A salads and snack maker has announced plans to create 295 jobs in Bo'ness.
The move by Bakkavor Salads follows a new partnership between long-standing customer M&S and Costa Coffee.
The new jobs - which will be a mixture of full-time and part-time roles - will bring the total workforce at Bo'ness to nearly 1,400.
Under the deal with M&S, Bakkavor will produce a range of fresh prepared food, including tomato pasta salads, chicken salads and apple and peanut dippers.
The food will be available in Costa Coffee stores which stock M&S products under a collaborative arrangement.
Bakkavor Salads Bo'ness specialises in making premium salad and vegetable products for the UK's largest grocery retailers, and has been a major employer in the area for more than 40 years.
General manager Kirk Connor said: "For many people, returning back to the workplace after Covid restrictions will be a bit of a shock, with people facing busy routines and looking for more convenience.
"We're delighted to be working with M&S and Costa Coffee to brighten the return to work with a range of fresh, healthy and tasty meal options."
The Bakkavor group's UK customers include Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's and Waitrose. With headquarters in London, the group has more than 20,000 employees and operates 23 factories in the UK, five in the US and nine in China.