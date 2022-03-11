Law firms Stuart & Stuart and Thorntons Solicitors to merge
- Published
Two of Scotland's oldest legal firms have announced they are to merge.
The move by Edinburgh-based Stuart & Stuart and Thorntons Solicitors, which has 13 Scottish offices, will create Scotland's fourth-largest independent legal business.
Stuart & Stuart can trace its origins back to 1804, while Thorntons was founded in 1857.
The new expanded business will have 564 staff, including 71 partners. The merger will take effect on 1 April.
Under the terms of the deal, Stuart & Stuart's entire team of 31 will transfer to Thorntons.
Stuart & Stuart senior partner Chris Anderson described the merger as "a fantastic move for two firms which share a remarkably similar outlook".
He added: "Both firms have a long and proud pedigree of client service and I have no doubt the newly enlarged firm will continue to forge ahead."
Thorntons, which recently posted a record annual turnover of £31.2m, is a full-service law firm, with offices in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth and across Angus and Fife.