Jobs lost after civil engineer Roadbridge UK collapses
Dozens of workers across Scotland have been made redundant following the collapse of the UK subsidiary of Irish civil engineering firm Roadbridge.
Roadbridge UK went into receivership last week after administrators from Grant Thornton were called in.
The "vast majority" of the firm's 215 employees have now been made redundant, the administrators confirmed.
About 80 were Scotland-based, working in locations such as Lairg, Dumfries, Glasgow, Invergordon and Carnoustie.
A small number have been retained to assist with the administration process.
The company's Scottish headquarters were based in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.
Administrator Rob Parker said Roadbridge UK had ceased to trade after getting into financial difficulties.
He added: "The joint administrators and their team will now concentrate their efforts on supporting employees through the Redundancy Payments Service claims process during this difficult time, as well as seeking to maximise realisations from the company's assets for the benefit of the creditors of the company".
Roadbridge UK was involved in a number of high-profile civil engineering projects in Scotland, including the Whitelee wind farm extension and the A737 Dalry Bypass in Ayrshire.
It was also a contractor on wind farms in Argyll and Bute and Lairg, Sutherland, and was involved in the construction of the Greenock Ocean Terminal cruise berth.