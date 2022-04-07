Covid in Scotland: Action call over testing lab jobs threat
The union Unite has called on the Scottish government to intervene over the future of Scotland's flagship Covid testing facility.
The call came after it emerged that 745 jobs were at risk at the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab after the UK government ended its testing contract with the centre at the end of March.
The lab was set up by the University of Glasgow on behalf of the UK government.
It has conducted 26 million PCR tests from across the UK since April 2020.
The Scottish government said it was working with the university to "enable it to support all staff involved".
The Glasgow facility is among a number of laboratories to be dropped from the national testing network, as part of the UK government's living with Covid plan.
The decision to end the contract was made by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which provided funding as part of the national response to the pandemic.
Last week, the University of Glasgow launched a formal 45-day consultation period on redundancies with Unite, as a result of the lack of funding and pending contracts.
Unite, which represents sample handlers and lab technicians at the site in Glasgow, said if no resolution could be found, some staff contracts could be terminated as early as 14 May.
'Bewildering and dangerous'
Unite industrial officer Alison Maclean said: "There has been no commitment from the Scottish government to extend the funding or redeploy this critically- important workforce.
"Covid numbers, hospitalisation and deaths have increased in Scotland, and notwithstanding the future impact of Covid variants, this grave uncertainty for 745 workers is bewildering and dangerous.
"Unite is demanding that the Scottish government urgently review the decision to wind down testing in the interests of public health, and immediately move to ensure that the skilled workforce at the Lighthouse Lab are supported."
A spokeswoman for the University of Glasgow said: "Following UKHSA's decision to end the Lighthouse Lab's contract, we are in active discussions with the UK Health Security Agency, Scottish government and trade unions to discuss the future requirements of the lab."
A Scottish government spokeswoman said the Glasgow centre had been a "high performing lab" throughout the Covid-19 response.
She said: "We are in close contact with the university and are aware of its consultation with staff and trade unions on potential job losses relating to the cessation of UK government-held testing contracts, and are disappointed that the UK Health Security Agency has not been able to provide further clarity on future activity.
"The Scottish government is working with the university to enable it to support all staff involved to find, where necessary, alternative employment opportunities either with their existing employer or with another employer or sector.
"We are actively engaging with trade unions to ensure whatever approach is taken in future has the workforce at the heart of those discussions."
UKHSA has been approached for comment.