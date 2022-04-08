Scottish retailers report 'flaccid' footfall figures
Shop footfall in Scotland remained a fifth lower than pre-pandemic levels last month despite the loosening of Covid restrictions in stores, according to retailers.
The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) found shopper numbers were more than 21% down on March 2019, although there was a marginal improvement on February.
Scotland again saw the steepest decline in footfall of the four UK nations.
The SRC described the latest figures as "flaccid".
It attributed last month's disappointing data to economic uncertainty and consumers' concerns over the cost of living.
Visits to shopping centres and Glasgow city centre improved slightly in March, although numbers were still well down on pre-pandemic levels.
Last month, the Scottish government said the requirement to wear face coverings in retail spaces would become guidance on 18 April.
SRC director David Lonsdale said: "There was a miniscule uptick in shopper footfall last month as Scots only very gradually returned to retail destinations.
"However, the blunt truth is footfall continues to languish a fifth down on pre-pandemic levels.
"Scotland's shops and the thousands of jobs they provide will only survive with the patronage of the public, and questions remain over what demand will look like in the months ahead."
Andy Sumpter, a consultant for retail analytics firm Sensormatic Solutions, warned that consumers' belts could start to tighten, despite the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions.
He added that the impact of the cost-of-living squeeze and accelerating price inflation, as well as the knock-on effect of the energy cap rise and increased National Insurance contributions, remained unknown.