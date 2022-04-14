Laings invests £5m in new Glasgow flagship showroom
- Published
Scottish jeweller Laings has announced plans to invest £5m in a new flagship showroom in the heart of Glasgow.
The family-run firm has signed a 15-year lease to take over Rowan House, a landmark B-listed building on Glasgow's Buchanan Street.
Laings said it wanted to revitalise the 19th Century retail and office development, with "significant updates" to its 34,500 sq ft outlet space.
It also plans to exit three existing showrooms in the Argyll Arcade nearby.
Laings, which already uses the building's second and third floor as corporate offices, aims to create a new retail space on the ground and first floors.
The redevelopment includes a new watch workshop on the second floor and an "enhanced hospitality area" on the fifth floor.
Exterior work to restore the building's art deco facade is also expected to be carried out.
Laings, which was founded in 1840, said it was looking for offers for its Argyll Arcade units. Its teams based there are expected to move to the new flagship location.
Chief executive Joe Walsh said: "The Argyll Arcade has been an important part of our story and we're committed to ensuring the success of the arcade continues.
"Our three Glasgow showrooms have been invaluable as we've built our offering and presence in the city, but as we get ready for this next chapter, we're open to inquiries about our existing retail units in the arcade."
The company hopes to open the redeveloped building later this year, subject to planning consent.