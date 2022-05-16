Demolition plans in £75m Glasgow office development
Plans have been submitted for the demolition of a prominent Glasgow city centre office block.
Developers want to replace Princes House with a new £75m office project.
Originally constructed in the mid-1960s, Princes House was formerly home to Lloyds Banking Group, and more recently Barclays.
A planning application has been lodged by architects Mosaic Architecture + Design on behalf of Garroch Investments.
The building occupies a corner plot on Waterloo Street and West Campbell Street, a short distance from Glasgow Central Station.
Developers said the Magnet project, which includes a staff gym, as well as cycle storage and charging facilities, could create about 1,200 new jobs in the city.
Mosaic director Neil Haining said: "The location of the site offers the opportunity for Magnet to be a highly visible landmark within the city through the generation of a taller building than that existing on a gateway site to the city centre.
"As Glasgow needs more mixed-use developments in this part of the city, Magnet will offer a new-build mixed-use commercial development with ground floor retail use, with commercial office space above."