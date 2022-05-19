Drinks Bakery founder Andy Murray wins major Waitrose deal
- Published
A "lifelong foodie" who won the backing of two investors on BBC TV show Dragons' Den has secured a major contract with Waitrose.
Edinburgh-based Andy Murray will see his savoury snacks stocked at 230 stores across the UK under a seven-figure listings deal.
His biscuit range is now stocked at more than 250 outlets, including Selfridges and Claridge's Hotel.
The products are flavour-profiled to match different drinks.
Mr Murray founded his firm The Drinks Bakery in 2016.
Two years later, Dragons Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones each invested £25,000 for a 20% share in the business when Mr Murray appeared on the programme.
Mr Murray said: "I keep having to pinch myself that this is all really happening.
"We've been working hard to grow the brand over the last few years and this news is a massive step-change for the business."
He added: "I'm a lifelong foodie and growing up, my mum would make her own savoury snacks to pair with the aperitifs she and dad would enjoy.
"My vision in founding this company was to raise the bar on the common savoury snack and create thoughtful and delicious snacks to match and complement different drinks, from wine and whisky to gin and craft beer, to mention just a few."
Deborah Meaden said: "I always knew that Andy's passion and vision would attract the best retailers."
The Drinks Bakery said the Waitrose deal would more than double its turnover and enable further expansion. Its current overseas markets include Europe, Canada, USA and UAE.
The savoury biscuits are manufactured in Forres, Moray.