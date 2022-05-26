Leith waterfront development plans unveiled
Plans for a major waterfront development at Leith have been unveiled.
Forth Ports wants to create a "vibrant new neighbourhood" on a 10-acre site, with up to 800 residential apartments, a hotel, shops, offices and leisure facilities.
The mixed-use Harbour 31 development will see land regenerated at a dockside location.
Forth Ports is to hold a public consultation on its plans.
Its chief financial officer Carole Cran said: "At Harbour 31 we plan to create a vibrant new quarter to live and work, as new creative and green jobs come to Leith.
"With the option to walk to work or an easy tram ride into the city centre, this new neighbourhood will be a focal point of Leith's continued regeneration."
In May 2021, Forth Ports announced plans for a £40m renewable energy hub on a 175-acre site at the Port of Leith.
The private investment includes the creation of a riverside marine berth capable of accommodating the world's largest offshore wind installation vessels.
The company said last year that the plans would support Scotland's economic recovery and energy transition plans, as well as the nation's net-zero carbon emissions targets.
An online public consultation on its waterfront development plans will take place on 23 June. Forth Ports is expected to seek full planning permission, once the consultation has been completed.