Investor pumps £7m into Scottish coach tour firm Rabbie's
- Published
A private equity firm has invested £7m in Scotland-based coach tour operator Rabbie's.
Piper, which specialises in consumer brands, said the investment would help the business remain a market leader in off-the-beaten-track tours.
Founded in 1993 by Robin Worsnop, Edinburgh-based Rabbie's now operates nearly 100 vehicles.
It focuses on taking small groups of travellers on mini-coach tours across the UK and Europe.
Rabbie's struggled during the height of the pandemic, as travel restrictions began to bite.
Last year, Mr Worsnop estimated that the company lost millions of pounds in revenues in 2020, with income down by more than 90% on 2019.
However, the company saw a quick rebound in sales following the lifting of Covid restrictions, with bookings in April this year 25% higher than the same period in 2019.
The firm recently expanded into Europe, with trips in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Switzerland.
Piper's minority investment will see Mr Worsnop continue to stay on the board as a majority shareholder, alongside the core management team.
Hugo Kimber, former executive chairman of adventure tours brand Explore, will join the board as chairman.
Piper partner Dan Stern added: "Although the travel industry has been badly hit by Covid, our consumer insight work shows that people are more eager than ever to see new countries and experience new cultures."