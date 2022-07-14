Bank invests £10m in light technology firm pureLiFi
- Published
A Scottish firm is set to roll out its wireless communications technology on a global scale after securing £10m from the Scottish National Investment Bank.
Edinburgh-based pureLiFi's tech uses light to transmit data rather than conventional radio frequency systems such as wi-fi and 5G.
Last year, it signed a major deal with the US military to supply an optical wireless communication system.
The firm said the bank's investment would help it develop new technology.
It also wants to open up other markets in areas such as mobile phones, tablets, wearables and other connected devices.
Li-fi - short for light fidelity - is an emerging technology.
The term was coined by a University of Edinburgh professor, who In 2011 demonstrated how an LED bulb equipped with signal-processing technology could stream a high-definition video to a computer.
Long-term investments
PureLiFi chief executive Alistair Banham said: "The bank's investment will help us achieve our vision to connect everyone and everything with li-fi.
"We introduced our technology to the world from Scotland and it is important for us to grow our company and ecosystem from here."
The Scottish National Investment Bank was launched in 2020 to make long-term investments in Scottish firms.
Its primary goal is to help Scotland transition to net-zero carbon emissions, while supporting small and medium-size enterprises.
The Scottish government has committed to putting £2bn of funding into the bank over the next decade.