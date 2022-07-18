Surf park plans for Craigpark Quarry secure £26m investment
- Published
Plans to create Scotland's first artificial surf park have been boosted by £26m in funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank.
The Wavegarden Scotland redevelopment of Craigpark Quarry near Ratho, Edinburgh, will see the creation of a 23-hectare country park.
It will provide year-round inland surfing after its anticipated opening in 2024.
More than 100 jobs are expected to be created.
The complex will include holiday lodges and a central hub building.
Construction work is expected to start soon.
The project will involve the installation of underwater technology that can create waves - from slow moving white water for beginners through to powerful barrels up to two metres (6.5ft) high for experts.
Scottish National Investment Bank director Susan Campbell described the project as "exciting, innovative and ambitious".
She added: "The bank's backing will regenerate a derelict site, increase access to the natural environment, help to restore biodiversity and stimulate tourism.
"Once complete, Wavegarden Scotland will provide a world-class outdoor facility for everyone to enjoy, enabling important health and well-being benefits as well as a nationally important leisure facility."
Lender OakNorth Bank is supporting the construction of the new facility with a £25.2m loan.
Backing is also being provided by BAE Systems Pension Fund IM, which will purchase the park through a sale-and-lease-back arrangement once construction is complete.
Lothians MSP Sue Webber said: "Bringing a world-class outdoor facility like this to Ratho will be an exciting asset to the community along with jobs and a genuine economic boost to the region."