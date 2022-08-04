Seaweed snack firm Shore bags high street deals
A Scottish seaweed snack firm has won a series of contracts to supply high street stores nationwide.
Shore will start to supply products to both the Holland & Barrett and Booths chains from this month.
Last month it bagged its first national supermarket listing in Morrisons with its seaweed chips.
The Wick-based company will shortly roll out its products to 450 Holland & Barrett stores across the UK, as well as 24 Booths branches.
Shore co-founder Keith Peterson said: "Consumers still snack for pleasure, even if choosing a healthier product, and they don't want a trade-off in taste.
"We've seen big demand for our share bags since lockdown but this summer there's also been a real bounce-back in impulse, with sales of our 25g packs booming.
"Our plant-based chips appeal to the growing number of health-conscious consumers who are increasingly seeking sustainably sourced foods, and they are a great entry point for anyone that hasn't tried seaweed before."
According to the company, the seaweed snack sector has grown by more than 30% in the last 12 months and is now worth over £4m at retail.
Shore shipped more 400,000 packs of its seaweed chips in 2021, its first full year after launch.