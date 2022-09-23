New Glasgow Airport bar restaurant to create 100 jobs
A new bar restaurant is set to open at Glasgow Airport, creating a total of 100 new jobs.
The Bird & Signet, which will be based at the airport's departure lounge, will create 70 new jobs when it opens at the end of October.
A further 30 jobs are expected to be added next summer.
The premises will be significantly larger than the site's previous Sanderling Bar and will be able to accommodate up to 500 customers.
Craig Norton, retail account manager for Glasgow Airport, said: "The Sanderling was a mainstay at the airport for years and a favourite with passengers, given its location just after World Duty Free in the departure lounge.
"But the transformation to the Bird & Signet is incredible and I'm confident visitors will love the new layout and surroundings."
The venue will feature colour schemes drawn from Glasgow Corporation buses and the city's subway, as well as artwork inspired by the renowned Glasgow Boys.