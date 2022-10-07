Sustainable packaging firm to create 120 jobs in Glasgow
- Published
A sustainable packaging firm has announced plans to create more than 120 jobs at its site in Glasgow.
Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging is investing £15m in a new innovation and design hub, and an additional factory.
The firm said it was expanding to meet soaring global demand for moulded fibre and corrugated cardboard alternatives to single-use plastic packaging.
The new roles include engineers, product designers and machine operators.
Cullen currently operates 15 production lines that produce 470 million items a year.
The expanded manufacturing facility is expected to see Cullen double its output.
Its products include coffee shop cup carriers, healthcare products made of moulded fibre and protective packaging for goods such as fine wines and high-end electricals.
In a statement, Cullen said its exports had tripled in the last five years. It now supplies firms in 34 countries in the medical, food and drink, produce, retail and industrial sectors.
Cullen owner David MacDonald said: "The world's biggest companies, across multiple industries, are looking to moulded fibre to solve many of their sustainability challenges faster than seems possible."