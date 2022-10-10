St Fergus and Mossmorran workers balloted on strike action
More than 100 workers at the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire and Mossmorran plant in Fife are being balloted on possible strike action.
The Unite union said the dispute, involving Kaefer maintenance and repair contractors, centred on a pay offer.
The ballot at the Shell-operated sites will open on Tuesday and close on 25 October.
Shell said it was "disappointed" at the news, and that it supported continuing talks to find a resolution.
Unite industrial officer Bob MacGregor said: "Unite's members are essential to the condition, safety and maintenance of the Mossmorran and St Fergus plants.
"Our members are helping to generate billions of pounds in profit for the operator Shell, yet they are being offered a real terms pay cut. We call on Kaefer and Shell to reengage with Unite before this dispute dramatically escalates."
Shell said in a statement: "We are aware of Unite the Union's intention to ballot its members employed by Kaefer at two of our onshore gas plants.
"We are disappointed by this course of action, and we continue to support constructive dialogue between Unite and Kaefer to reach a mutually agreed outcome."