Unemployment edges upwards in Scotland
- Published
Unemployment in Scotland increased slightly during the last quarter amid signs of a cooling jobs market, according to official figures.
Between July and September this year, the unemployment rate among those aged 16 years and over was 3.5%, which was 0.3% up on the previous quarter.
Across the UK, the rate was 3.6%, up from 3.5% in the previous three months.
The Office for National Statistics data showed more people dropping out of the workforce.
There was a hike in the proportion of people neither looking for work nor working.
Figures also showed wages still lagging well behind the soaring cost of living.
Regular pay rose by 5.7% in the year to September, the fastest growth since 2000 excluding the pandemic, when people got big rises returning to work from furlough.
However, when adjusted for rising prices, wages fell by 2.7%.
In Scotland, the employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 years was 75.3% between July and September - 0.1% down on the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, the Scottish government said the employment rate for women in Scotland aged 16-64 was the highest since 1992, at 75.2%.
'Ongoing challenges'
Scotland's employment minister Richard Lochhead said: "The Scottish labour market continues to show resilience in the face of ongoing challenges to the economy with marginal changes over the quarter to the employment, unemployment and inactivity rates.
"The ongoing cost of living crisis, along with the damaging effects of the UK government's recent mini-budget and the continuing adverse consequences of the UK government's Brexit policies, are impacting on Scotland's businesses and workforce."
UK Minister for Employment Guy Opperman said the UK labour market had remained resilient "in the face of global challenges".
He added: "Whilst these figures are encouraging, we recognise that families are facing rising prices and employers need support to fill vacancies with a reliable workforce.
"Our focus is on making sure people looking for work, and those already in work, have the opportunity to boost their skills and keep more of what they earn, helped by our extensive network of jobcentres."