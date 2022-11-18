East Kilbride Shopping Centre in administration
- Published
The owner of Scotland's largest undercover shopping and leisure centre has gone into administration.
A statement on the website of East Kilbride Shopping Centre said administrators had been appointed after the collapse of owner Sapphire.
The administrators from Interpath Advisory said the centre would remain open.
They added that all day-to-day operations would "continue unaffected by the administration process".
The centre has more than 150 shops, several restaurants, a cinema and an ice rink.
The administrators said they would work with key stakeholders and advisors over the coming months and "take steps to enhance the centre and consider the appropriate time to bring to the market".
Interpath chief executive Blair Nimmo said: "While the challenges facing the UK retail sector are well known, the East Kilbride Shopping Centre has remained a popular shopping and leisure destination, and continues to attract well-known names including the likes of Matalan which opened its new store earlier this month."
Joint administrator Alistair McAlinden added: "As we enter the important festive trading period, our priority is to consider the most appropriate strategy to preserve value in this important retail destination."