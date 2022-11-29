Business rates: government's golden goose

There is a substantial rates relief scheme known in Scotland as the Small Business Bonus Scheme. It applies in full to small premises valued at rental of less than £15,000 a year and with reduced level of relief for those up to £18,000. After 14 years, there is an expectation baked in by small firms who benefit by an average of more than £7,000 a year, and by SNP ministers, that it will remain in place.