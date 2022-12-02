Hial airport staff back industrial action in pay dispute
- Published
Travel across the north of Scotland is facing disruption over the festive period after staff at 11 regional airports backed industrial action in a dispute over pay.
Members of Unite voted by 73.5% in favour of strike action, and by 92.8% in favour of action short of a strike.
Unite represents fire and rescue, security and administration staff at airports run by state-owned Hial.
Dates for the action are due to be confirmed next week.
Highlands and Islands Airports said it would "do all it can" to minimise any disruption caused by the industrial action.
Hial's airports include Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick.
Unite said the Hial workforce had rejected an "unacceptable" 5% pay offer in the face of soaring inflation.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Airport workers across Highland and Island communities simply can't afford to live on their current wages.
"To then present them with what amounts to a significant pay cut at a time of rocketing living costs leaves them with no other course of action but to take a stand."
'Enhanced offer'
A spokesman for Hial said it had made an "enhanced offer" which "maximised the flexibility within the Scottish government's pay policy".
He said: "Unite's media statement is unhelpful as it does not explain what industrial action will take place, or the dates it will commence.
"This makes it difficult for airlines and their customers to plan, creating unnecessary anxiety for passengers and communities over the festive period.
"We recognise the challenges our colleagues face due to inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis.
"Nonetheless, we are disappointed that they have voted for industrial action."
Hial has also urged Unite "to continue to engage in constructive dialogue and work with us to find a resolution".