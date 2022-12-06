Satellite facility to create aerospace jobs in Ayrshire
A new facility for building satellites is expected to create up to 575 aerospace jobs in Ayrshire.
Telecoms firm Mangata Networks has chosen Prestwick International Aerospace Park as the location for its research and development, manufacturing and core network operations.
The facility aims to produce and test 24 satellites every three months.
Construction will begin in early 2023 with manufacturing and operations teams set to move in from late 2024.
From this engineering hub, Mangata plans to establish an operations centre that will manage its satellite systems and global network.
The facility is capable of testing satellites up to 1500kg in size for the space and launch environments.
Mangata CEO, Brian Holz, said: "Scotland, Ayrshire, the local regions, and the UK have expressed a lot of confidence in our system and mission.
"We are very grateful to be able to locate Mangata's core product development, satellite manufacturing, and network operations teams in a state-of-the-art facility in Prestwick."
'Significant focal point'
The majority of jobs will be technical positions in product development, designing and manufacturing satellites, and operating the system.
Mangata said the facility would be a significant focal point for the Scottish and UK space sectors.
The £83.7m funding for Mangata comprises £54.5m from Scottish Enterprise and £29.2m from the Ayrshire Growth Deal, via South Ayrshire Council.
It was made available on commercial terms and is expected to be repaid by Mangata over the next 15 years.
Scotland's deputy first minister, John Swinney, said: "As well as the substantial, high-skilled job opportunities, this will open up new pathways for the satellite manufacturing supply chain and help position Scotland as a leading centre for space and manufacturing innovation."
UK government minister for Scotland, Malcolm Offord, said: "The creation of this space manufacturing hub will deliver jobs and investment to Ayrshire and put Scotland at the forefront of an innovative industry."