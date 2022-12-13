Scottish employment rate hits joint record high
- Published
Scotland's employment rate has matched its highest ever level in the last quarter.
From August to October, almost 76% for working age adults were in employment, up 0.7% on the previous three months, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
This was the joint highest since the labour force survey began in 1992.
The employment rate last reached 75.9% in February to April 1992.
The number of women (aged 16-64) working in Scotland was 75.6% - the highest since the survey began.
However unemployment in Scotland increased slightly.
The figures, released on Tuesday, showed that the number of people unavailable for work fell to 21.4%.
And while there was a slight increase since early summer in the rate of unemployment, it remained at a very low level - 3.3%- and below the UK jobless rate which was 3.7%.
Today's figures also show the pay of employed people across the UK rose by 6.1% on average over the year to October, though the effect of inflation meant that real spending power fell by 2.7%.
Public sector workers saw an average fall in real earnings of 6.1%.
Scotland's employment minister, Richard Lochhead, said: "Although the latest GDP data showed a contraction in the economy during the third quarter of 2022, the employment rate for August to October 2022 increased to a joint record high.
"This is against the backdrop of the serious challenges which businesses are facing from the cost crisis, high inflation, the continued impact of Brexit and the economic consequences of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.
"Through our Fair Work policy we are supporting development of a labour market that is open and inclusive, while the ambitious National Strategy for Economic Transformation is helping deliver high-quality and sustainable jobs in the green economy.
"Yesterday the PwC UK Green Jobs Barometer confirmed more green jobs have been created in Scotland than any other part of the UK.
"Priorities for Thursday's Scottish Budget 2023-24 include helping families and public services through the cost-of-living crisis and transforming the economy to deliver net zero."