Amazon to close distribution centre with loss of 300 jobs
Amazon has confirmed plans to close its distribution centre in Gourock, putting about 300 jobs at risk.
The online retail giant has launched a consultation with staff, but has yet to provide details of when the base will close.
The Inverclyde site is one of three fulfilment centres earmarked for closure in the UK.
It is understood that all workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.
The move comes a few days after Amazon announced plans to cut more than 18,000 jobs globally from its consumer retail business and human resources division, although it is understood the Gourock closure is separate from those plans.
An Amazon spokeswoman said: "We're always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.
"As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we've launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.
"All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK."
The company added that it also planned to open two new fulfilment centres - in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham - creating 2,500 new jobs over the next three years.
'Hammer blow'
Inverclyde MP Ronnie Cowan said he was seeking urgent talks with Amazon over its plans to close the Gourock warehouse.
He tweeted: "On the global scale of Amazon's business, I am at a loss as to how this will benefit the company going forward.
"Over many years Amazon has benefited from a loyal, committed and productive workforce in Gourock and whatever the reasons for this decision, it cannot be any reflection on the workforce.
"It goes without saying that in the midst of a cost of living crisis this will come as a hammer blow to the staff and their families.
"Amazon has said it will try to redeploy workers but has so far given me no hard commitments."