Isle of Barra Distillers lands Waitrose gin deal
- Published
A remote Scottish distillery has won a major deal with supermarket chain Waitrose.
Isle of Barra Distillers will supply its Barra Atlantic Gin to 120 Waitrose stores across the UK.
It is thought to be the first time a spirit from the Outer Hebrides has been chosen for distribution by a UK-wide supermarket.
The distillery was founded in 2017 by island residents Michael and Katie Morrison.
They are preparing to move into the whisky sector, having won planning permission for a new distillery in December.
Construction of the £12m facility is due to start later this year.
When complete in 2025, it will be the most westerly whisky distillery in Scotland and capable of producing up to 550,000 standard bottles per year.
It is expected to provide work for more than 40 people, making it one of the island's biggest employers.
Mr Morrison said the Waitrose deal was a "massive vote of confidence" in the business.
"This deal gives us exposure to hundreds of thousands of shoppers across the UK in one of the country's premium stores," he added.
Last month, gin and whisky producer Isle of Harris Distillers announced plans to launch an export drive after securing £10m in funding from HSBC.
The company aims to expand the distribution of Isle of Harris Gin to more than 20 markets around the globe, including the USA, Canada, France and Germany.
It will also begin overseas distribution of its new malt whisky The Hearach, once a launch date for the product has been confirmed.