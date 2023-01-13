Giant A380 passenger plane to resume Glasgow to Dubai flights
- Published
The world's largest commercial passenger aircraft is set to make its return to Glasgow Airport after more than three years.
Emirates is to reintroduce the Airbus A380 for its Glasgow-Dubai service from 26 March.
The aircraft was last in service at Glasgow in September 2019.
The airline said the plane was being brought back as a result of increased demand for its only daily route between Scotland and Dubai.
The A380, which stands more than 24m high and has a wingspan of nearly 80m, first visited the city in April 2014 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Glasgow-Dubai route.
In April 2019, the aircraft became the first A380 to form part of a scheduled service anywhere in Scotland.
Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer of Glasgow Airport owner AGS Airports, said: "It is yet another milestone in Glasgow Airport's near 20-year relationship with Emirates.
"I look forward to welcoming back this tremendous aircraft in March."