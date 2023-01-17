Scotland's employment rate at record high
The employment rate in Scotland hit a record high of 76.1% during the last quarter, according to the latest official figures.
Between September and November last year, the rate increased by 0.3% on the previous level.
Across the UK, the rate for people aged 16 to 64 was unchanged on July to September at 75.6%.
The Office for National Statistics figures showed unemployment in Scotland remains at 3.3%.
Wages across the UK have grown at the fastest rate in more than 20 years, but are still failing to keep up with rising prices.
Regular pay, which excludes bonuses, rose at an annual pace of 6.4% between September and November.
It marks the fastest growth since 2000 excluding the pandemic, when people got big rises after returning to work from furlough.
However, when adjusted for rising prices, wages fell by 2.6%.
The cost of living is currently rising at its fastest rate in almost 40 years, largely due to the war in Ukraine.
The Scottish government's employment minister Richard Lochhead said: "Despite the high employment rate, labour shortages in certain sectors still remain and the Scottish government is doing all it can to work with businesses and organisations to alleviate them."