First Bus depot workers in Glasgow and Aberdeen to strike
- Published
Contract workers at First Bus depots in Glasgow and Aberdeen are set to strike in a dispute over pay.
The union Unite said more than 100 cleaners, fuellers and shunters with Bidvest Noonan would take industrial action at both depots between 1 and 4 March.
A second strike will be staged at the Aberdeen depot between 8 and 11 March.
Unite said the action was being taken after workers rejected a 2% pay offer from Bidvest Noonan backdated to 2022.
First Bus said it was "assisting Bidvest Noonan to find an agreement that is mutually beneficial to all".
Unite said buses across Glasgow and Aberdeen may have to be taken off the roads for safety and re-charging reasons during strike days.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Bidvest Noonan's pay offer is totally unacceptable.
"This company is making millions and can well afford to pay fairly."
The contract workers in both cities were outsourced by First Bus in Glasgow in 2016, and then December 2020 in Aberdeen.
A First Bus Scotland spokesman said: "We understand Bidvest Noonan workers have been balloted in relation to strike action.
"First Bus is assisting Bidvest Noonan to find an agreement that is mutually beneficial to all."