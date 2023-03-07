Investor hopes over threatened Morton's Rolls bakery
Ministers are to meet investors interested in saving Glasgow bakery Morton's Rolls, an MSP has claimed.
Last week, Morton's informed its 250-strong workforce that it was ceasing trading with immediate effect.
Labour MSP Paul Sweeney said he had held "positive" talks with investors who were prepared to buy the firm.
He later held discussions on possible support for the firm with SNP MSP Bill Kidd and Business Minister Ivan McKee.
In a statement issued after his meeting with the business minister, Mr Sweeney said: "They have agreed to meet with the investors aiming to save Morton's and protect the jobs at the factory.
"It is now for the government to ensure that a deal is done and that this famous Glasgow brand can survive for decades to come."
A source familiar with the talks said Morton's was "a viable business and would do very well, given the right support".
Mr McKee said the Scottish government's Pace initiative for responding to redundancies had contacted the company "to offer to provide support to affected employees".
He added: "This afternoon, I had a constructive meeting with Paul Sweeney MSP and Bill Kidd MSP to discuss how the Scottish government can further support those at risk of redundancy and to consider suitable next steps."
Companies House states on its website that there is an "active proposal to strike off" the firm.
Morton's Rolls accounts for the year to 31 March 2022 were required to be filed by 31 December and are now overdue.
For the year to the end of March 2021, the company reported a loss of £262,00 on turnover of more than £11.8m.
Morton's Rolls was originally founded by Bob Morton and Jim Clarke in 1965 at their bakery near Drumchapel, in the west of Glasgow.
Over the years, Morton's expanded its product range to include savoury products such as pies and bridies, and sweet offerings including apple turnovers and doughnuts.
An online petition has been started, calling on the Scottish government to nationalise Morton's Rolls.
One petitioner commented that Morton's were "so much a part of Scotland", while another said: "I like the chewy aspect you don't get in other rolls. Keep them alive."