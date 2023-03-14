Morton's Rolls bakery workers made redundant
A total of 230 employees have been made redundant at collapsed Scottish bakery Morton's Rolls, BBC Scotland has learned.
Redundancy notices were sent out on Monday by a provisional liquidator from FRP Advisory.
The liquidator was appointed last week after the the firm ceased trading.
BBC Scotland also understands that talks between potential investors and the liquidator are at an advanced stage.
Further details are expected to emerge within the next few days.
FRP Advisory and Morton's Rolls have been approached for comment.
The Scottish government has said its Pace initiative for handling redundancy situations has contacted the company and the liquidator to offer support to affected employees.
Scotland's first minister recently vowed to do "everything possible" to try to save the troubled bakery.
For the year to the end of March 2021, the company reported a loss of £262,00 on turnover of more than £11.8m.
Morton's Rolls was originally founded by Bob Morton and Jim Clarke in 1965 at their bakery near Drumchapel, in the west of Glasgow.
Over the years, Morton's expanded its product range to include savoury products such as pies and bridies, and sweet offerings including apple turnovers and doughnuts.