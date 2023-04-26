Bankruptcies in Scotland up by a third in one year
Company bankruptcies in Scotland rose by a third in the past financial year, as debts from during the pandemic contributed to 1,132 firms going under.
Trade association R3, which represents insolvency accountants, said a further wave was almost inevitable, even though the economy has shown resilience.
Its said previously successful firms had failed due to rising costs including energy, wages and finance.
The number of personal insolvencies was also up by 3% to more than 8000.
Thsi figure is well below the pre-pandemic level. In 2019-20, that reached 13,491.
R3 chairman, Richard Bathgate, said squeezed household budgets meant that customers were spending less on non-essential items.
He said businesses that sell, for example, beauty treatments, home improvements and nights out were particularly vulnerable.
The figures were released by the Accountant in Bankruptcy, which has the role of officially registering insolvencies, and tracking the legal pathways by which people and companies handle financial crises.
'Wave of insolvencies'
Mr Bathgate, a partner at Johnston Carmichael accountants, said: "The Covid hangover continues to hit Scotland's business hard, with the figures showing that corporate insolvencies are at their highest level in a decade".
He said one pathway of voluntary liquidation of a company has risen to nearly double its figures for 2019, and its highest level ever.
He added: "This suggests that more company directors are choosing to close their businesses before that choice is taken away from them.
"And that businesses which made it through the pandemic with support from the Government are considering whether the debt they've taken on is sustainable."
Mr Bathgate said a further wave of insolvencies was inevitable unless the picture drastically improved.
He added: "There are various avenues that businesses will try before an insolvency process, so it can take some time to see the true number of insolvent firms reflected in the statistics."
Similar figures have been reported for England and Wales, with a warning that more insolvencies are on the way, due to Covid-related debt, rising costs and the squeeze on consumer spending.